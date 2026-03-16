The Netherlands would have ‘open mind’ about possible Strait of Hormuz defence request: prime minister

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten says the Netherlands would have “an open mind” about any request to contribute to a mission to protect trade flows in the Strait of Hormuz, but the current level of attacks there makes it impossible to help now, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking during a news conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Jetten has said no clear request to contribute to any mission in the Strait has been made yet.

The Dutch government has previously said that while it “understood” the motivation behind the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, it did not support them. It had also said the strikes fall outside the framework of international law.