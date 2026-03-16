EU has ‘no appetite’ to expand Middle East naval mission to Strait of Hormuz, Kallas says

European Union (EU) foreign ministers have shown “no appetite” to expand an EU naval mission in the Middle East to the Strait of Hormuz for the time being, Reuters reports quoting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The EU’s Aspides mission — named after the Greek word for “shields” — was established in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Houthis in the Red Sea.

“There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen this operation, but for the time being, there was no appetite in changing the mandate of the operation,” Kallas tells reporters after a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“The discussion was that it should be strengthened, because it doesn’t have too many naval assets. It should have more,” Kallas added. “While the Strait of Hormuz is at the centre stage, the Red Sea also remains critical.”