Middle East war ‘not a matter for Nato’: Germany’s Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says the war in the Middle East, started by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, is “not a matter for Nato” and Berlin will not be taking part in it, AFP reports.

“It has been clear at all times that this war is not a matter for Nato,” Merz says, adding that the US and Israel “did not consult us prior to this war”.

He has also ruled out Germany sending ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

“For as long as the war continues, we will not be involved in ensuring free passage in the Strait of Hormuz by military means,” Merz has said.