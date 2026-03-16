E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Trump says spoke to France’s Macron, thinks ‘he’s going to help’

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 10:13pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

When asked if he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about deploying warships to the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has said, “He’s not perfect, but it’s France.

“He’s going to, I think he’s going to help. I’ll let you know, I spoke to him yesterday,” Trump added, replying to a question about whether Paris would send vessels to the Middle East to reopen the strait.

However, he said that the US does not “need anybody” since it has the strongest military in the world.

“We don’t need them, but … [I am] doing it not because we need them, but because I want to find out how they will react. I’ve been saying for years that if we ever did need them, they won’t be there,” Trump has said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe