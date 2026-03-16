Trump says spoke to France’s Macron, thinks ‘he’s going to help’

When asked if he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about deploying warships to the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has said, “He’s not perfect, but it’s France.

“He’s going to, I think he’s going to help. I’ll let you know, I spoke to him yesterday,” Trump added, replying to a question about whether Paris would send vessels to the Middle East to reopen the strait.

However, he said that the US does not “need anybody” since it has the strongest military in the world.

“We don’t need them, but … [I am] doing it not because we need them, but because I want to find out how they will react. I’ve been saying for years that if we ever did need them, they won’t be there,” Trump has said.