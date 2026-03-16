UK joining Iran offensive not in British national interest: PM Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the United Kingdom will not join the offensive against Iran, as it is not in the country’s national interest.

“Whether to commit British troops to military action is the most serious responsibility for any prime minister,” Starmer has said in a video statement.

“I have been attacked by some for my decision not to join the offensive against Iran, but at every stage, I’ve stood by my principles, that our decision should be based on a calm, level-headed assessment of the British national interest.”

The British PM adds that if military personnel are sent into harm’s way, “The very least they deserve is to know that they do so on a legal basis and with a proper, thought-through plan.”