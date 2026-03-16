US again requests assistance in lifting Iranian blockade on Strait of Hormuz

Trump has reiterated his request to other nations “whose economies depend on the Strait” to deploy warships to the region.

“We get less than one per cent of our oil from the Strait, some countries get much more — Japan gets 95pc, China gets 90pc, many of the Europeans get quite a bit, South Korea gets 35pc — so we want them to come and help us with the Strait,” the US president has said.

“Numerous countries have told me they’re on the way. Some are very enthusiastic about it and some aren’t,” he added.