Trump says over 7,000 targets across Iran struck

Continuing his address, US President Donald Trump has said that since the beginning of the war, Washington has struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran.

“These have been mostly commercial and military targets. We have achieved a 90 per cent reduction in their ballistic missile launches and a 95pc reduction in drone attacks,” Trump has said. “The missiles are trickling in now at very low levels, because they don’t have too many missiles left.”

The US president also said that manufacturing sites for missiles and drones have been hit.

“That’s going on today, we just hit three today,” he added.

“More than 100 Iranian naval vessels have been sunk or destroyed over the last week and a half … that must be some kind of record,” Trump has said