E-Paper | March 16, 2026

‘They have been literally obliterated’: Trump on Iran

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 09:21pm
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US President Donald Trump has said that during the ongoing war in the Middle East, Iran has been “obliterated”, with their air force, navy and radar destroyed.

“Our powerful military campaign to end the threats posed by the Iranian regime continued with full force over the past few days,” Trump has said, addressing an official luncheon.

“They have been literally obliterated; the air force is gone, the navy is gone, many, many ships have been sunk and their warfighting ships, well, I guess they didn’t know how to use them.”

Trump added that Tehran’s leadership, anti-aircraft defences and radar have been destroyed, but, “Other than that, they’re doing quite well.”

Iran Israel War

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