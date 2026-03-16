Pope Leo urges journalists to report on war ‘through eyes of victims’

Pope Leo has called on journalists to report on war through the eyes of its victims, pointing out the responsibility of the press to ensure information does not become a source of false narratives, Al Jazeera reports.

“In the dramatic circumstances of war, information must guard against the risk of turning into propaganda,” the head of the Catholic church has said on X.

The pope added that journalists have a duty to verify information carefully so as not to become a mouthpiece for those in power. “They must show the suffering that war always brings to populations, which entails showing the face of war and recounting it through the eyes of victims,” he said.