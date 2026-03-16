Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the reason the US calls Iran “a nation of terror and hate” is because “Iranians do not capitulate to bullying and resist brutal aggression against their beloved homeland.”
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Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the reason the US calls Iran “a nation of terror and hate” is because “Iranians do not capitulate to bullying and resist brutal aggression against their beloved homeland.”