E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Trump says he’s sparing infrastructure in Iran

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 08:09pm
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US President Donald Trump claims that Washington is trying to avoid causing extensive damage to Iran’s infrastructure, Al Jazeera reports.

“I left a lot of infrastructure in Tehran because if you did it, it’s years of building,” Trump has said during a phone interview with PBS. “I could knock out the electric plants in one hour … but if I do that, that’s years of rebuilding and it’s trauma. So I’m trying to hold off on that kind of thing.”

Trump also said that US forces did not strike oil pipes when they attacked Kharg Island a few days ago.

“Kharg Island is out of commission except for the pipes, which I left. I didn’t want to hit the pipes because, you know, it’s years of work to put them together,” Trump added.

Iranian authorities say US and Israeli strikes are causing extensive damage to civilian sites, including residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Iran Israel War

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