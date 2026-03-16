Larijani to Muslim nations: ‘Which side are you on?’

Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has issued a message to the Muslim world saying that Iran remains “steadfast” in its fight against the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Larijani voices disappointment with what he describes as a lack of support from Muslim-majority countries when Iran came under attack.

“Some nations have gone even further, declaring Iran to be their adversary simply because it targeted American bases — as well as American and Israeli interests — situated within their own territories,” Larijani said.

Larijani has said Iran cannot be “expected to stand idly by with its hands tied” while US bases are located in neighbouring countries.

“The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?” the Iranian official says.

Larijani has called for Muslim unity, stressing that Iran does not seek “hegemony” over the region.

“You know full well that America has no loyalty, and that Israel is, in fact, your enemy,” he said.