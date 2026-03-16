Iran asks India for return of three seized tankers, sources say

Iran has asked India to release three tankers seized in February as part of talks aimed at securing the safe passage of Indian‑flagged or India‑bound vessels out of the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Indian authorities seized the three Iran‑linked tankers near Indian waters, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship‑to‑ship transfers at sea.

Tehran has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official.

Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi met Indian foreign ministry officials today to discuss the issue, the source said.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

India’s foreign ministry, the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, and Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.