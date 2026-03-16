Israel says it has plans for at least three more weeks of Iran war

Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani has told reporters there are detailed operational plans for the war with Iran for the next three weeks, along with additional plans extending further, Al Jazeera reports.

The military has framed its aims as limited to weakening Iran’s capacity to threaten Israel by striking its ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities and security apparatus.

“We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment,” Lieutenant Colonel Shoshani has said.

The Israeli military adds it still has thousands of targets to hit inside Iran.