E-Paper | March 16, 2026

At least 52m children facing disrupted education due to Middle East, wider region conflict

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 06:06pm
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At least 52 million school-aged children (ages 5-17) have been forced to stop school, moved to online learning or had their education disrupted as violence in the Middle East and wider region entered its second week, Save the Children said.

Data calculated by Save the Children using UN population data and percentages of school-aged children (aged 5 – 17) for countries and areas affected by the conflict showed the extent to which education for children from all backgrounds has been impacted, with schools damaged, closed or repurposed as shelters, the child rights organisation said.

The countries include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates.

Across the region, which is home to at least 100m children, schools have also been destroyed or damaged, including 65 schools in Iran that were destroyed by airstrikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

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