US says it is allowing Iranian oil tankers to transit Hormuz to maintain global supplies

The US is allowing Iranian oil tankers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz to help maintain global supplies, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to the CNBC broadcaster, Bessent said: “The Iranian ships have been getting out already, and we’ve let that happen to supply the rest of the world.”

He added that more vessels were now passing through the waterway, including ships from India and China, and said traffic should begin to increase.

Bessent also said Trump has made clear that Washington’s goal was to degrade and destroy Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy and its ability to project power beyond its borders.