‘Dealt’ with 6 ballistic missiles, 21 drones from Iran, says UAE defence ministry

UAE’s defence ministry has said that its air defences have “dealt” with six ballistic missiles and drones coming from Iran today.

In a post on X, the ministry said, “Since the start of Iran’s brazen attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1627 drones”.

It added that the attacks have resulted in the “martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, the killing of 5 civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities”.