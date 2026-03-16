Oman, Egypt FMs stress countries advocating peace must work together to resolve conflict

Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi and his Egyptian counterpart Dr Badr Abdelatty have emphasised the need to stop the war and all military operations against the countries of the region to prevent further escalation and chaos.

“Countries advocating peace must work together to restore the political and diplomatic path to resolve the conflict and all related issues and concerns,” Oman’s FM said in a meeting with Abdelatty.

The two dignitaries discussed the critical developments in the region and stressed the importance of giving priority to the voice of wisdom and diplomacy, which can no longer be delayed, he added.