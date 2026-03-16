Non-Iran tanker transits Hormuz with transponder on: Marine Traffic

A non-Iranian oil tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic transponder system activated, despite major disruption to shipping in the crucial waterway from the Middle East war, AFP reports citing monitor Marine Traffic.

“The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage,” Marine Traffic said in a statement.