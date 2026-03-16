E-Paper | March 16, 2026

UK ‘working with allies to restore freedom of navigation’, says PM on Strait of Hormuz

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 03:54pm
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UK PM Keir Starmer has said that Britain was “working with allies” to restore freedom of navigation as he spoke about the Strait of Hormuz.

“Ultimately, we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the (oil) market. That is not a simple task,” Starmer told reporters.

“So we’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impact.”

“Opening it is not a simple task,” he said.

“I will not allow companies to make huge profits from the hardship of working people,” the UK PM added.

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