Denmark will weigh Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has said that his country must consider with an open mind how it can contribute to enabling sailings in the Strait of Hormuz, but has not made any decisions, Reuters reports.
“As the small country that we are, but a large maritime nation, we must remain open to this question,” Rasmussen told journalists ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
“I’m not saying now whether we should do more (than we are), what I’m saying is that I look forward to discuss this with my (EU) colleagues,” he added.