Denmark will weigh Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has said that his country must consider with ​an open mind how it can contribute to ‌enabling sailings in the Strait of Hormuz, but has not made any decisions, Reuters reports.

“As the small country that we are, but a large ​maritime nation, we must remain open to this ​question,” Rasmussen told journalists ahead of the Foreign ⁠Affairs Council in Brussels.

“I’m not saying now whether we ​should do more (than we are), what I’m saying is that ​I look forward to discuss this with my (EU) colleagues,” he added.