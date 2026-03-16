E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Jordan, Saudi FMs condemn ‘unjustified’ Iranian attacks, discuss prospects for restoring calm

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 03:35pm
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The Jordanian foreign minister has spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, where the two discussed the regional situation and prospects for restoring calm via diplomacy.

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a phone call with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Amin Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, said the Jordan Foreign Ministry in a post on X.

The pair “discussed the dangerous escalation in the region and its repercussions on regional and international security and stability, and prospects for restoring calm through activating diplomacy in a way that ensures the region’s security and stability and respect for state sovereignty,” as per the statement.

“The two ministers also renewed their condemnation of the unjustified Iranian attacks on the territories of Jordan and the sisterly Arab Gulf states,” the statement added.

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