READ: What’s the US-Israeli endgame in Iran and what happens next?

Much is being made of Trump’s shifting, even contradictory, war objectives. I won’t go into the details of his flip-flops because, by now, they have been identified and discussed to death.

What is important, though, is to appreciate how Trump’s vast inner vacuousness, which informs his narcissism, has allowed Netanyahu to play him.

My own assessment, given the evidence, is that Trump decided to replicate his Venezuela moment.

And pray, what is Netanyahu’s objective? It is very clear: state collapse through regime collapse.

The US-Israeli war against Iran reveals a deeper strategic puzzle amid shifting American objectives, Israel’s consistent pursuit of regime collapse and an Iranian strategy built on horizontal escalation.

Read the full piece by senior journalist Ejaz Haider here.