E-Paper | March 16, 2026

EU to discuss extending naval mission to Strait of Hormuz

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 01:49pm
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EU foreign ministers will discuss extending the bloc’s Red Sea naval mission to help reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

“It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that’s why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard,” Kallas told journalists in Brussels ahead of the talks.

An option on the table would be to change the mandate of the EU’s naval mission in the Red Sea, Operation Aspides, Kallas said.

She suggested this would be the “fastest” way for the 27-member bloc to boost security in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian retaliatory attacks to a US-Israeli bombing campaign have largely halted maritime traffic.

“If we want to have security in this region, then it would be easiest to actually already use the operation that we have in the region, and maybe a change a bit,” she said.

But it remained to be seen whether EU member states were willing to use it to that end, Kallas added.

A “coalition of the willing” could also be considered, Kallas added, without providing further details.

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