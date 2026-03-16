Iran judiciary chief urges swift verdicts for those linked to US, Israel

Iran’s head of the judiciary said there should be no leniency or delay in issuing verdicts against those affiliated with Israel and the United States, AFP reports.

“We must not delay or show leniency in executing final verdicts against those who, during wartime and unrest, committed crimes and were affiliated with the aggressor enemy,” said Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, according to Tasnim news agency.

He added that it was “necessary to accelerate the review and resolution of cases involving elements accused of threatening public security.”