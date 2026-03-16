Iran military says regional facilities used by outlawed TV channel could be targeted

Iran’s military has warned countries in the region against cooperating with the London-based TV channel Iran International, saying media infrastructure used to support the channel would be placed on its list of targets, AFP reports.

“The Zionist International Network, using the satellite capacity and media infrastructure of some countries in the region, is acting to create tension, create false narratives… to help the goals of criminal America and the Zionist regime,” the operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement.