WATCH: Smoke billows after drone incident near Dubai airport

Dubai authorities brought under control on Monday a fire caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport that forced a temporary suspension of flights, though no injuries were reported, they said. The US-Israel war against Iran has thrown global aviation into turmoil, with flights canceled, rescheduled and rerouted, as most Middle East airspace stays shut over fears of missile and drone attacks, while the crisis sends fuel prices soaring. Monday's incident is the third at the Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest international travel hubs, since Iran began its attacks on Gulf nations on February 28, with strikes Tehran has said aim at the US presence in the region. While the Gulf countries and others such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, host US military facilities, Iran has used missiles and drones to target civilian facilities such as airports, hotels and ports. DawnToday