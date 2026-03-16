Israel army says begun ‘limited targeted ground operations’ in south Lebanon

The Israeli military has said it has begun what it described as “limited ground operations” against alleged Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, according to AFP.

“In recent days, IDF troops from the 91st division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defence area,” the military said in a statement.

It further said, “Prior to the entry of the forces, the IDF struck numerous terror targets in the area using artillery and the air force to remove threats”.