Trump claims Iran using AI ‘quite well’ as disinformation weapon, lashes out at ‘fake news media’

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump has claimed that Iran was using AI “quite well” as a disinformation weapon during the ongoing war.

“Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information,” he said.

Trump insisted, “The five US Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal’s false reporting, and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies.”

The US president stressed, “Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by AI.”

He asserted that media outlets that generated such alleged fake news “should be brought up on charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!”