Raphinha hits treble as Barca thrash Sevilla

BARCELONA: Raphinha bagged a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-2 to restore their four-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

After Real Madrid cut the gap by beating Elche on Saturday the Spanish champions responded by romping to a comfortable victory.

Dani Olmo and Joao Cancelo also struck for Hansi Flick’s side, who host Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fans streamed to the stadium to vote in the club’s presidential elections, with either Joan Laporta or Victor Font to be announced the new chief later on Sunday night.

After the 1-1 draw in Newcastle in the last-16 first leg, Flick left Lamine Yamal on the bench and handed youngster Xavi Espart his first start, at right-back.

Barcelona were handed two penalties by a sorry Sevilla side to get off to the perfect start at the partially-rebuilt Camp Nou, which finally received clearance to open the north stand.

Djibril Sow clumsily clipped rampaging Barca full-back Cancelo in the box and Raphinha dinked home from the spot to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Brazilian winger was afforded another penalty to put Barca two goals up when Jose Angel Carmona, lying on the floor, handled as Cancelo tried to dribble around him.

This time Raphinha fired it low to the left and although Odysseas Vlachodimos went the right way he could not keep it out.

The hosts netted a third in the 38th minute when Marc Bernal’s deflected cross from the left found Olmo, who produced a clinical finish.

Sevilla pulled one back before the break when Juanlu Sanchez got in behind Cancelo and crossed for Oso to score unmarked at the back post.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick early in the second half with a heavily deflected shot as Barca strolled in the spring sunshine.

Cancelo capped an impressive attacking display with a goal of his own, driving into the box and finishing through Vlachodimos’s legs.

Sow pulled another one back for Sevilla in stoppage time, nodding home Oso’s cross, with Barcelona already thinking about Newcastle’s visit on Wednesday.

REAL ROUT ELCHE

In Saturday’s late match, Arda Guler scored from around 70 yards out and Fede Valverde capped an excellent week with another fine strike as Real Madrid thrashed Elche 4-1.

Valverde, who scored a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, whipped the ball into the top corner before half-time after Antonio Rudiger blasted the hosts ahead.

Dean Huijsen headed home the third for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, but the goal of the night, though, was scored by Turkish playmaker Guler late on, who spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro off his line and lobbed home from near the centre circle.

“He hit the bar (from there in another game) and today he pulled it off, what a goal,” Real forward Brahim Diaz told Real Madrid TV.

Arbeloa was able to rest several of the players that started after the break, including Vinicius Junior and Valverde, bringing on a host of youngsters to keep legs fresh.

“Yanez and (Diego) Aguado are two of the first players I coached when they were 13, 14 years old, to be able to bring them on in the Bernabeu for me is a dream come true,” said Arbeloa.

Real are still without a host of injured stars including Jude Bellingham, while French striker Kylian Mbappe could return from a knee sprain next week.

“We’ve still got room to improve, the players’ commitment is exceptional,” a happy Arbeloa told reporters after the convincing win.

Elche, 17th, slumped to an 11th consecutive league game without a victory and could finish the weekend in the relegation zone.Elsewhere on Saturday, Real Oviedo grabbed a rare win, beating Valencia 1-0 but staying bottom of the table, while Girona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 3-0.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026