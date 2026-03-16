E-Paper | March 16, 2026

20 Thai sailors return home after vessel attacked in Gulf

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 08:32am
Thai crew members of the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after a flight from Oman, in Bangkok on March 16, 2026. — AFP
Thai crew members of the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after a flight from Oman, in Bangkok on March 16, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Twenty Thai crew members of a cargo ship that was attacked in the crucial Strait of Hormuz has arrived in Thailand, with three of their colleagues still stranded on the vessel in the Gulf, AFP reports.

The 20 sailors landed at Thailand’s main international airport early Monday morning and were immediately escorted away by officials without speaking to gathered media.

The Thai-registered Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing a port in the United Arab Emirates.

Thai crew members of the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after a flight from Oman, in Bangkok on March 16, 2026. — AFP
Thai crew members of the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after a flight from Oman, in Bangkok on March 16, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe