20 Thai sailors return home after vessel attacked in Gulf

Twenty Thai crew members of a cargo ship that was attacked in the crucial Strait of Hormuz has arrived in Thailand, with three of their colleagues still stranded on the vessel in the Gulf, AFP reports.

The 20 sailors landed at Thailand’s main international airport early Monday morning and were immediately escorted away by officials without speaking to gathered media.

The Thai-registered Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing a port in the United Arab Emirates.