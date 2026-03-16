E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Trump says ‘we’re talking’ to Iran but it’s not ‘ready’ for deal to end war

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:51am
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida. — AFP
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US President Donald Trump says that the United States is in discussions with Iran as the war enters its third week, but that Tehran is not ready for a deal to end it, AFP reports.

“Yes, we’re talking to them,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy under way to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.

“But I don’t think they’re ready. But they are getting pretty close,” Trump said. Iran’s foreign minister earlier denied any talks with the US were taking place.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida. — AFP
Iran Israel War

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