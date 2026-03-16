Nato faces ‘very bad’ future if allies fail to assist in reopening of Hormuz, warns Trump

In an interview to Financial Times, President Donald Trump has warned that Nato faces a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist in opening up the Strait of Hormuz.

He told the FT that he could also delay his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he presses Beijing to help unblock the crucial waterway.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump has been quoted as saying, and further arguing that Europe and China are heavily dependent on oil from the Gulf, unlike the US.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato,” he said.

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