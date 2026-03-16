This week 50 years ago: Social welfare and KUJ elections

IN the middle of the month of March 1976, the law enforcement agencies in Karachi were kept busy by groups involved in unlawful activities. For example, on March 16, the anti-smuggling squad of the Sea Customs seized contraband items and foreign currency from an oil tanker berthed at Keamari and detained five crew members for interrogation. The vessel called ‘Katharina’ had arrived at Karachi port from Kuwait on March 13 and was scheduled to leave for the Persian Gulf. The seized items included 2,655 cartons of cigarettes, 11 bottles of liquor, 193,100 Hong Kong dollars and a tape recorder. The consignment was concealed in the laundry room near the funnel of the tanker on the top deck.

In a somewhat similar vein, an official handout claimed on March 20 that Abdullah Baloch, the Provincial Labour Minister, had asked police and excise officials to take stern action against the narcotic dens in Lyari. Presiding over a meeting of the special cell set up by the government to control narcotics in the neighbourhood, he reviewed in detail the steps taken by various agencies in that connection. He was informed that since July (1975), 77 cases were detected as a result of which large amounts of charas, opium, tablets of morphine and more than a dozen drums of rectified spirit were seized. The minster suggested a seminar should be held — in cooperation with the deputy commissioner of Karachi South and the Directorate of Social Welfare — to educate residents on the subject.

Education and improved socio-civic conditions go hand in hand. On March 21, Prof Shah Faridul Haq, leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Maulana Mohammad Hasan Haqqani, MPA, and Hanif Tayyab, JUP General Secretary for Karachi, visited Orangi Town and Banaras Colony. In a statement after the visit they said the rising cost of raw material needed for ‘Banarasi’ work had forced many artisans to leave their profession. Also, the people of Orangi and Banaras Colony were facing lack of civic amenities, as there was shortage of water supply and public transport services, and roads were in a poor condition. They requested the authorities to attend to the problems faced by residents.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was also in Karachi at the time [he was on a month-long visit to Pakistan]. On March 17, speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Karimabad Medical Centre, he urged voluntary health organisations to establish medical centres in every part of the country in addition to government efforts for providing medical facilities to people, especially those who lived in far-flung zones. He talked about the need for more initiatives on the part of social organisations and the affluent segment of society to help provide medical help to everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or community.

The news organisations in the city were playing their role in society’s welfare, too, and in a pretty organised way. On March 21, Mirza Ismail of Dawn was elected president of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) for the year 1976-77 at the union’s annual elections. A T Nizami and Nasir Brohi of Hurriyet and Dawn, respectively, were elected vice-presidents; and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman of Masawat became general secretary.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026