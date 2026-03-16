Experts term hypertension country’s most underdiagnosed health problem

KARACHI: Around 19 million Pakistanis are living with hypertension without knowing it, exposing them to a silent risk of heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease, according to data emerging from the nationwide ‘Discovering Hypertension Project’ (DHP), one of the largest screening initiatives conducted in the country.

Health experts say hypertension has become one of Pakistan’s most serious but underdiagnosed health problems, with more than 35 million people estimated to be suffering from high blood pressure, yet the majority remain either undiagnosed, untreated or unable to control their condition.

According to public health data, around 55 to 60 per cent of people with hypertension in Pakistan are unaware of their condition, largely because high blood pressure usually develops without noticeable symptoms. Even among those who are diagnosed, treatment and control rates remain worryingly low.

Medical experts warn that the situation has created what they describe as a “silent epidemic”, where millions continue their daily lives unaware that elevated blood pressure is slowly damaging their heart, brain and kidneys.

The DHP, a nationwide initiative, has sought to identify the scale of the problem through community screening and rese­arch.

As part of the initiative, doctors screened more than 116,000 individuals across 50 cities in Pakistan, involving nearly 1,500 physicians and healthcare professionals in community-based blood pressure checks. The project not only helped identify thousands of individuals with elevated blood pressure but also generated valuable data to understand why blood pressure control remains so poor in the country.

Speaking about the findings, DHP project director Syed Jamshed Ahmed said the results show that hypertension in Pakistan is widely underdiagnosed and poorly managed.

“Millions of people in Pakistan are walking around with dangerously high blood pressure without knowing it. By the time many patients discover the condition, they may already have developed complications such as heart disease or stroke,” he said.

Researchers working with the project conducted a detailed analysis of over 5,000 hypertensive patients to understand why blood pressure control remains difficult even among those receiving treatment.

The findings show that only about a quarter of patients taking medicines were able to maintain controlled blood pressure, while control rates were similarly low among individuals attempting to manage the condition through lifestyle changes alone.

Experts say the results also demonstrate that medication alone cannot control hypertension without addressing broader lifestyle factors.

The research identified several key drivers of uncontrolled hypertension in Pakistan. These included high salt consumption, frequent intake of junk food and sugary beverages, obesity, physical inactivity and irregular blood pressure monitoring.

More than half of the participants reported that they did not engage in regular physical activity, while many checked their blood pressure only occasionally or when they felt unwell.

According to the DHP project director, improving awareness and encouraging regular blood pressure screening are essential to tackling the crisis.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026