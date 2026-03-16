Pucca Qila plot owner made to demolish illegal wall raised again

A LABOURER climbs the illegally raised wall during the demolition process.—Dawn

HYDERABAD: The owner of the plot situated next to the historical Pucca Qila’s fortification wall was again made to demolish the structure he had raised in violation of the Antiquities Act, 1975.

According to the officials concerned, the owner, Imran Qureshi, had the wall constructed despite having committed in his second affidavit that he would not violate the law.

On the basis of his first such affidavit, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Noor Hussain had unsealed his property allowing him to carry out other legal construction work.

However, Mr Qureshi got the boundary wall of his adjacent plot raised again, in violation of the Act. Subsequently, the property was sealed again.

The AC, who is also the Chairman of the Heritage Protection Committee formed at taluka level under a directive of the Hyderabad deputy commissioner, personally inspected the demolition work on Saturday.

Mr Qureshi had earlier dismantled a part of the rear wall of the plot and then started raising it again, although in his Feb 13 affidavit, he had undertaken not to carry out any construction on the property, situated along the Goods Naka road.

It was on March 6, that AC Hussain got the property sealed, making Mr Qureshi to submit a fresh affidavit on March 13, admitting that although the rear wall was demolished, the side wall which was also to be demolished still existed.

He undertook to have the same demolished within the time allowed by the administration.

He also promised that no construction, repair, alteration or renovation work would be carried out on the property in question unless prior permission was obtained from the archaeology department or any other competent authority.

The AC had initiated legal action on a complaint about resumption of construction work on the plot. According to the Antiquities Act 1975, no construction activity could be carried out within a 200-ft radius of an antiquity.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026