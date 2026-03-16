E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Four children drown in Indus River near Jharruck

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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THATTA: Four children drowned in the Indus River near Jherruck in Thatta district on Saturday.

Residents said several children from village Sabz Ali Chhutto in the Soof Shoro union council had gone to the katcha area of Karo Kho for swimming in the river and four of them drowned.

The deceased were identified as Ejaz Ali Pahor (13), Sajida (11), Kashmira (10) and Qurban Ali Pahor (9).

Two other children, Azra and Parvezan, were rescued by local villagers and shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Villagers retrieved the bodies from the river and sent them to their homes.

The tragic incident plunged the village into mourning.

Authorities and community members have urged parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent such tragedies.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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