E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Couple, daughter killed as truck hits motorcycle

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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SUKKUR: A couple and their daughter were killed when a speeding trailer truck hit a motorcycle on the National Highway near Sangi, in Pannu Aqil taluka, Sukkur district.

The bodies were taken to the taluka hospital where they were identified as Gulzar Oadh, his wife Mai Ruby and their daughter Nagina. The family hailed from Sadiqabad, Punjab.

For over two hours, the bodies remained in the ambulance due to unavailability of electricity at the hospital.

The shocked relatives protested and alleged that neither doctors nor paramedics were present in the hospital.

Attributing the accident to the dilapidated state of the National Highway, they also regretted the absence of staff at the hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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