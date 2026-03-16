E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Body formed to probe PPP-SB man’s murder

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: SSP Shahzeb Chachar has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the murder case of a Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) activist, Kashif Kaimkhani alias Baghi.

The committee is headed by CIA DSP Iftikhar Buriro with Inspectors Aslam Pervez Abro, Naik Mohammad Khoso and Mohammad Bachal Dal being its other members.

According to a handout issued from the office of the SSP, the team members will utilise their professional expertise with detective skills to reach a conclusion, and strive their best for collection of forensic, medical, material, digital and other admissible evidence during the investigation of this heinous crime in order to ascertain a motive behind killing.

Baghi was on Friday found shot dead in a flat, he was living, on the third floor of Sindh Cottages, on Wadhu Wah Road. The flat is owned by his close friend, Waleed Farooqui, who has been absconding and booked along with his three associates. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe