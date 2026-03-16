Body formed to probe PPP-SB man’s murder

HYDERABAD: SSP Shahzeb Chachar has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the murder case of a Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) activist, Kashif Kaimkhani alias Baghi.

The committee is headed by CIA DSP Iftikhar Buriro with Inspectors Aslam Pervez Abro, Naik Mohammad Khoso and Mohammad Bachal Dal being its other members.

According to a handout issued from the office of the SSP, the team members will utilise their professional expertise with detective skills to reach a conclusion, and strive their best for collection of forensic, medical, material, digital and other admissible evidence during the investigation of this heinous crime in order to ascertain a motive behind killing.

Baghi was on Friday found shot dead in a flat, he was living, on the third floor of Sindh Cottages, on Wadhu Wah Road. The flat is owned by his close friend, Waleed Farooqui, who has been absconding and booked along with his three associates. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026