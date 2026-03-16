Let Trump send his ships into Persian Gulf if he dares: IRGC spokesman

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini has dismissed US claims that Iran’s naval capabilities have been destroyed, reports Al Jazeera.

“The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s full control, and any aggression will be met with a decisive response,” he said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, reported Al Jazeera.

Naini also challenged Trump’s remarks that the US had destroyed Iran’s navy.

“Didn’t Trump say that Iran’s navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares.”

He said Iran had already launched around 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at “American and Zionist” targets since the war began.

He warned that more powerful weapons remain unused, adding that Iran would continue attacks until it believed deterrence had been restored.