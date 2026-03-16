Protesting Lakki Marwat policemen reopen roads

LAKKI MARWAT: The Police Aman Committee, a body of serving policemen, on Sunday reopened the roads to traffic after a three-day protest against a bomb blast, which targeted a police van in the Bittani subdivision.

Seven policemen had lost their lives in the roadside blast on Friday, and one was seriously injured. The tragedy spread anger and unrest among the colleagues of the martyred cops, forcing the Police Aman Committee to give a call for the protest.

The members of the committee, in civvies and uniform, carrying their official rifles, had blocked the entry and exit points of the district at the Darra Tang and Wanda Banochi checkposts on the Bannu-Mianwali and Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan roads on Friday night. The closure of the Bannu-Dera Road also halted goods supply between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country via the Peshawar-Karachi Highway.

The closure of the roads caused a queuing up of loaded goods vehicles on both sides of the entry and exit points, adding to the transporters’ troubles.

Some transporters said their loaded vehicles got stuck due to road closures, forcing them to spend the last two nights on the roads.

Local welfare bodies and villagers arranged Sehr and Iftar for the stranded transporters.

Aman committee president Khalid Khan announced reopening the main arteries and entry points at the Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town.

He admitted that the transporters faced miseries due to the closure of roads, but said the Police Aman Committee had no option other than to take the step to sensitise higher authorities to the ‘genuine’ issues faced by the policemen fighting the terrorists in the district.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026