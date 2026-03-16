E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Man killed, wife and son injured in road accident

APP Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:06am
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PESHAWAR: A man was killed, and his wife and a young son were injured in a traffic accident in the Matani area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Qari Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Matani. He was travelling on a motorcycle, along with his wife and son, Hamdan, on the way to their village.

The police said when they reached the Ghazi Abad Chowk Bypass, a speeding car allegedly hit their motorcycle due to reckless driving. As a result of the collision, Qari Farooq, his wife and son fell onto the road and were hit by another car. Farooq died on the spot, while his wife and son sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene and remains unidentified, while the second driver has been identified as Asim, a resident of Dara Adamkhel. A case has been registered into the accident, and an investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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