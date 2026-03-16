Islamophobia dangerous form of hatred: PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party, general secretary Muhammad Humayun Khan on Sunday said that Islamophobia was a dangerous and growing form of hatred, prejudice and intolerance across the world and urged the international community to address the issue collectively.

In a message issued on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said Islam was a religion of peace that teaches love, tolerance, justice and respect for humanity. However, he added, certain elements were promoting hatred against Islam and Muslims for political and social motives.

Mr Khan said Islamophobia not only targeted Muslims but also posed a serious threat to global peace and interfaith harmony.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party had always been a strong advocate of religious tolerance, human rights and interfaith harmony, adding that the party’s leadership had consistently raised its voice against extremism and hatred and struggled for the establishment of a peaceful and tolerant society.

He urged international community to take effective measures against Islamophobia, discourage hate-driven narratives and promote dialogue and mutual respect among different religions and cultures.

Mr Khan also emphasised that Muslims around the world including those in Pakistan should reflect the true teachings of Islam — peace, tolerance and respect for humanity — through their character and actions so that negative propaganda against Islam could be effectively countered.

He said the observance of the day served as a reminder that tolerance, dialogue and mutual respect rather than hatred and prejudice were the foundations of global peace.

Mr Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan People’s Party would continue to raise its voice against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred and discrimination and would continue in its struggle for a society where respect for all religions and human dignity was ensured.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026