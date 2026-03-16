Over 3,000 benefit from free Iftar initiative

People break fast at Stadium Chowk, Peshawar. — Dawn

PESHAWAR: The free Iftar Dastarkhwan launched by Fixit Pakistan, a not-for-profit organisation, has entered its sixth year, initially starting with only a humble mobile van providing Itfari to only a few fasting individuals in the city.

However, with the passage of time, the initiative has attracted attention of the affluent, overseas Pakistanis, local charities, and social activists, and this year it has grown into a bustling movement across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adnan Khan, vice-president of the Fixit Pakistan’s KP chapter, told Dawn that the free Iftar Dastarkhwan initiative offered free meals to over 3,500 fasting people daily, including daily wagers, delivery bikers, rickshaw drivers, vendors, attendants with hospitalised patients and students staying in private hostels around the city.

“There are needy families, mostly women and ailing people, who are given home packages,” he added.

The initiative has been extended to all major cities of the province.

The most impressive part of it is that individuals from all walks of life bring home-cooked food, and packs of fruit and several other items for the Iftar Dastarkhwan.

However, the major chunk of donations comes from overseas Pakistanis, local charities, and the affluent, who pledge stocks of uncooked rice, flour, cold drinks, mineral water, spices and many other items.

A makeshift kitchen has been set up at the Stadium Chowk in Peshawar’s Saddar Bazaar, where around 100 volunteers serve in different capacities.

The Iftari includes biryani, pakoras, samosas, sweet, fried fish, chicken, meat, kakab, and fruit.

Adnan Khan said his organisation accepted donations in all forms, including cash and food items, both cooked and uncooked.

“About Rs300,000 is spent on daily free meal as transparency is the first priority alongside quality food stuff,” Mr Khan said, adding the number of donors had grown and so had the number of fasting people.

Alamgir Khan, founder and chief of Fixit Pakistan, who flew here from Karachi, visited the site of Iftar Dastarkhwan, met volunteers and checked arrangements, including cleanliness, hygiene of food items and services being offered. He also engaged in all the activities and talked to people.

He lauded spirit of the volunteers, and generosity of donors, saying that 90 per

cent of the people associated with the initiative didn’t get paid and only 10 per cent being poor were given salaries.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026