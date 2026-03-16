E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Makeshift toilets set up for displaced families

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation in collaboration with Awami National Party (ANP) set up makeshift toilets for the displaced families from Torkham and Pasedkhel.

Nahid Afridi, the district vice president of ANP women wing, told journalists in Landi Kotal that women and children of those displaced families were facing difficulties in the absence of lavatories at the places where they were staying temporarily.

She said that her party and Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation immediately started construction of makeshift toilets near the railway tunnels where a majority of the displaced families were staying.

She said that her party was assessing the actual requirement of lavatories along with other necessary daily use items needed by the affected families.

Ms Afridi also appealed to the Khyber district administration and other welfare organisations to provide necessary assistance to displaced families.

Meanwhile, sources in Landi Kotal said that a number of stranded Afghan families returned to Peshawar after the eruption of clashes between armed forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan but a limited number of those families were still waiting in Landi Kotal for a truce between the two countries.

They said that some of the stranded Afghans were utilising the shelter facility provided by the district administration at Landi Kotal hospital, others were staying in a mosque in the bazaar while some opted to stay close to their belongings loaded on trucks, parked on roadside at various locations.

A local organisation Tanzeem-i-Naujawanan had been arranging free food for the stranded Afghans since the beginning of border clashes, they added.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe