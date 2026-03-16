Makeshift toilets set up for displaced families

KHYBER: Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation in collaboration with Awami National Party (ANP) set up makeshift toilets for the displaced families from Torkham and Pasedkhel.

Nahid Afridi, the district vice president of ANP women wing, told journalists in Landi Kotal that women and children of those displaced families were facing difficulties in the absence of lavatories at the places where they were staying temporarily.

She said that her party and Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation immediately started construction of makeshift toilets near the railway tunnels where a majority of the displaced families were staying.

She said that her party was assessing the actual requirement of lavatories along with other necessary daily use items needed by the affected families.

Ms Afridi also appealed to the Khyber district administration and other welfare organisations to provide necessary assistance to displaced families.

Meanwhile, sources in Landi Kotal said that a number of stranded Afghan families returned to Peshawar after the eruption of clashes between armed forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan but a limited number of those families were still waiting in Landi Kotal for a truce between the two countries.

They said that some of the stranded Afghans were utilising the shelter facility provided by the district administration at Landi Kotal hospital, others were staying in a mosque in the bazaar while some opted to stay close to their belongings loaded on trucks, parked on roadside at various locations.

A local organisation Tanzeem-i-Naujawanan had been arranging free food for the stranded Afghans since the beginning of border clashes, they added.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026