E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Pakistan to observe its first Commercial Riders Day

APP Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe its first-ever Commercial Riders Day soon, marking the launch of a nationwide initiative aimed at transitioning one million commercial motorcycle riders to electric vehicles (EVs).

The initiative is being led by the Global Riders Network (GRN) and is expected to bring together more than 18,000 registered commercial riders along with over 300 participants from government institutions, chambers of commerce, the electric vehicle industry and members of the diplomatic community.

The event will highlight practical solutions to rising fuel costs faced by commercial riders, particularly through the introduction of battery swapping technology. The system allows riders to replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones at designated stations within minutes, eliminating long charging times and ensuring uninterrupted operations for delivery and ride-hailing services.

Industry experts estimate that transitioning commercial riders to electric mobility could create a market opportunity worth about $2.4 billion in Pakistan, including EV motorcycles, battery swapping infrastructure and related clean energy services. For riders, the shift could significantly reduce operating costs. Estimates suggest commercial riders could collectively save up to Rs388 billion in fuel expenses over time by switching from petrol-powered motorcycles to electric alternatives.

At the national level, the transition to electric mobility is expected to reduce fuel imports and help Pakistan save approximately $1.3 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

Environmental benefits are also expected to be significant. Motorcycles used for delivery, courier and ride-hailing services contribute substantially to urban air pollution and carbon emissions.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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