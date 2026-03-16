Man killed by brothers over land dispute

CHINIOT: Two brothers allegedly axed their third brother to death over a property dispute in Chak 202 JB in Bhowana tehsil.

As per details, brothers Murtaza and Shah Nawaz wanted the share of inherited agricultural land of their third brother Mustafa as he had no male child and his wife had also died. On the day of the incident, Murtaza resisted when the accused brothers snatched his CNIC to get land transferred in their name. Over this, they started beating him with punches, kicks and attacked him with an axe and he died on the spot.

The Langrana Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the mother of the victim and the killers, Kousar Bibi.

ACCIDENT: Two children died and as many were sustained injuries during a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle.

As per details, Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Jhang district, was going on a motorcycle on the Jhang-Chiniot Road when it collided with a tractor trolley near Addah Taqi Abad in Bhowana tehsil. As a result, Ashraf along with Bushra Bibi (8) sustained injuries while Faryal Zahra (5) and Allah Wasi (7) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the deceased to Bhowana THQ Hospital.

ELECTIONS: The Shahid Mehmood Group won district press club elections by defeating the Professional Group of Journalists on Sunday.

The polling for the district press club elections was held here at the DPC building on the Sargodha Road. The Shahid Mehmood Group bagged all 25 slots by defeating their opponents the Professional Group.

According to the results, Shahid Mehmood Chaudhary was elected as the president, Aurang Zeb as the senior vice president, Syed Mudassar Kazmi and Ijaz Ahmad Qasmi as vice presidents, Malik Muhammad Ali as the general secretary, Talha Shabbir as the joint secretary, Nasir Chaudhary as the finance secretary, Amir Siddiqi as the information secretary.

Khalid Yasin was elected as the president of the union of journalists and Tahir Rashid Sial as its general secretary. Usman Ghani Awan was elected as the District Press Club executive committee chairman.

It is worth mentioning that Shahid Mehmood was elected as the president for the fifth time. The rival group admitted their defeat and said that democratic norms had been upheld in the electoral process.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026