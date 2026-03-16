High-achieving children from Sweet Homes to get medical scholarships

ISLAMABAD: GAK HealthCare International, in collaboration with its constituent institutions, Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC), has announced scholarships of medical, dental, nursing, physical therapy and lab technology for the high-performing children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

The announcement was made during an Iftar dinner in honour of the children of Pakistan Sweet Home. The event was attended by dignitaries from the fields of healthcare, education, welfare, business, and public life.

Among those present were Chairman GAK HealthCare, Dr Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Group CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, Vice Chancellor of City University Islamabad, Maj. Gen. (R) Prof. Dr Muhammad Aslam, principals of all constituent colleges, heads of various departments, faculty members, physicians, staff, and students.

The chief guest of the event was Pakistan Sweet Home CEO Zamarud Khan, who attended along with members of the organisation’s administration, staff, and hundreds of children. The presence of the children created a warm and hopeful atmosphere at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Niazi appreciated the services of Zamarud Khan and acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Sweet Home. He said that the core mission of GAK HealthCare was to provide quality healthcare and education to all segments of society.

He announced that scholarships will be awarded to high-performing students to pursue their education at GAK HealthCare’s academic institutions. He further stated that the institution will provide medical facilities, preventive healthcare initiatives, awareness programs, and mentorship opportunities for these children.

Chairman Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi stated that institutions like Pakistan Sweet Home represented a beacon of hope for society. He expressed his commitment to continuing collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Home in the fields of education, healthcare, and social development.

Mr Khan shared that Pakistan Sweet Home began its journey in 2009 with only a few children and has since grown into a well-organised institution working for the education, training, and brighter future of hundreds of children.

Head of Communication, Imran Ali Ghouri, said that the institution was also viewing social responsibility through the lens of impact investment.

The children later delivered speeches, while a documentary highlighting the journey of Pakistan Sweet Home was also screened.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026