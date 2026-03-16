Two suspects held for killing man over petty dispute

TAXILA: Police have arrested two men allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man over a dispute that began during prayers at a mosque in Pindigheb town of Attock, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 2 in the village of Hejri. The altercation reportedly started during Asr prayers when one of the suspects asked the complainant’s mentally challenged nephew, Hamza Sher, to move back from the prayer row. The act led to an exchange of words between the parties though the matter appeared to have settled temporarily.

However, when Mohammad Mehran Noor was informed about the incident, he confronted the suspects outside the mosque, which resulted in a heated argument. Police said both families already had strained relations due to a previous marriage dispute within the extended family.

Shortly afterwards, the suspects allegedly returned, one armed with a pistol and the other on a motorcycle, and opened fire on Noor, killing him on the spot.

Following registration of the case, police launched an investigation and traced the two suspects, identified as Misbah and Waseem, and arrested them.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026