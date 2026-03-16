E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Two suspects held for killing man over petty dispute

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: Police have arrested two men allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man over a dispute that began during prayers at a mosque in Pindigheb town of Attock, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 2 in the village of Hejri. The altercation reportedly started during Asr prayers when one of the suspects asked the complainant’s mentally challenged nephew, Hamza Sher, to move back from the prayer row. The act led to an exchange of words between the parties though the matter appeared to have settled temporarily.

However, when Mohammad Mehran Noor was informed about the incident, he confronted the suspects outside the mosque, which resulted in a heated argument. Police said both families already had strained relations due to a previous marriage dispute within the extended family.

Shortly afterwards, the suspects allegedly returned, one armed with a pistol and the other on a motorcycle, and opened fire on Noor, killing him on the spot.

Following registration of the case, police launched an investigation and traced the two suspects, identified as Misbah and Waseem, and arrested them.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe