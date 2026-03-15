E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Five wounded in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Iraqi authorities

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 11:18pm
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A rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport, which houses a US diplomatic facility, has wounded five people, including security personnel, Iraqi authorities said, AFP reports.

“Five rockets targeted Baghdad International Airport and its surrounding area, injuring four airport employees and security personnel, and an engineer,” the security media cell said in a statement.

It added that rockets “struck the airport and a water desalination plant”, while others crashed near a prison where Islamic State group suspects are detained and an Iraqi airbase base next to a US diplomatic facility.

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